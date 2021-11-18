Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Lam Research by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $630.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $584.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.54. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

