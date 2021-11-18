Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Lakeland Financial also reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,136,000 after buying an additional 1,901,122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after buying an additional 174,758 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2,628.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 170,612 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

