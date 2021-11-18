Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 134 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $149.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.25 and a 12-month high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.