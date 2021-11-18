Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,900 CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 390,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 68,239 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,529,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after buying an additional 545,952 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBAY. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

