La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LZB traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,889,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,026. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in La-Z-Boy stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.