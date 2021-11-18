La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

NYSE LZB traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,054. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $46.74.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,026. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in La-Z-Boy stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.