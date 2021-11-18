La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

NYSE LZB traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,054. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $46.74.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,260 shares of company stock worth $5,011,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in La-Z-Boy stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.