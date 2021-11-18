Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of KLIC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.13. 33,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,451. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 14.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

