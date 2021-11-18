KuCoin Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.71 Billion (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $66.93 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.36 or 0.00037118 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00046955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00214598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00083597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KCS is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.