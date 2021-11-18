Kryptomon (KMON) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.54 Million

Kryptomon (CURRENCY:KMON) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One Kryptomon coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. Kryptomon has a total market cap of $26.31 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kryptomon alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00066925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00069992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00089098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,964.29 or 1.00133118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.10 or 0.07000147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kryptomon Coin Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 163,777,402 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon . Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kryptomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryptomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryptomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryptomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryptomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.