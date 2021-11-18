Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,360,895.56 in Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 232,749 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360,895.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Indulgence B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

On Thursday, November 11th, Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 88,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00.

Krispy Kreme stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.98. 915,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,752. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.