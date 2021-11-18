Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Down 57.1% in October

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 244,500 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the October 14th total of 569,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Koss stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,179. Koss has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $127.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.91 million, a PE ratio of 492.67 and a beta of -2.57.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Michael J. Koss, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,280 shares of company stock worth $3,160,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Koss during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Koss by 897.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Koss by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss during the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

