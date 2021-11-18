Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) PT Set at €31.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been given a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a twelve month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

