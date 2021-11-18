Knekted Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, Knekted has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. One Knekted coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Knekted has a total market cap of $33,056.60 and approximately $2.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00048504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00222902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Knekted Coin Profile

Knekted is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,160,032 coins. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

