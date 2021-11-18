Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.60

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as low as $8.49. Klabin shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 2,583 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Klabin in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1305 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Klabin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

