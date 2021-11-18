Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kits Eyecare from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KTYCF opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Kits Eyecare has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

