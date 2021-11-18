Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Persistent weakness in the coastal market (part of marine transportation segment) is a concern. Coastal market operating margin is expected to be at or slightly below breakeven for the fourth-quarter. Within the distribution and services segment, the oil and gas sub-group is likely to be dismal in the fourth quarter, as supply-chain woes are likely to delay some sales into the next year, thereby resulting in sequential reductions in revenues and operating income. Kirby’s cost-management efforts are encouraging. The company anticipates 2021 capital expenditures of $120-$130 million (previous outlook: $125-$145 million), suggesting a decline of nearly 15% from 2020 levels. Barge volumes are anticipated to benefit from the uptick in economic growth. Barge utilization in the fourth quarter is expected in the high 80-90% range. Also, revenues are likely to improve sequentially.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $57.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.33. Kirby has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 37.7% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 81.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 760.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 366,766 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 15.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 201,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 439.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 171,879 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

