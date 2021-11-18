Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE KGC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $6.96. 11,704,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,763,920. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 99.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 193,041 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 50.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 34.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $2,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

