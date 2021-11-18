Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several research firms recently commented on KC. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of KC stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,186 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,490,000 after buying an additional 2,745,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 14,986.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after buying an additional 2,036,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after buying an additional 1,826,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,693,000 after buying an additional 1,808,395 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

