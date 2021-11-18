Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Trading Up 0.4%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 1,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 million, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of -0.62.

Kidoz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Kidoz, Inc is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads.

