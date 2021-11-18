Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €12.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on SAF-Holland in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.38 ($20.45).

Shares of SFQ stock opened at €13.00 ($15.29) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $590.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €11.88 and a 200-day moving average of €12.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of €8.95 ($10.53) and a 1-year high of €14.49 ($17.05).

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

