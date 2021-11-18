Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) a €72.00 Price Target

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €76.00 ($89.41).

Shares of KWS stock opened at €74.50 ($87.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €72.48. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €61.70 ($72.59) and a fifty-two week high of €80.90 ($95.18).

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

