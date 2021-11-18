Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Down 73.7% in October

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the October 14th total of 565,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

KYN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 472,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,409. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.