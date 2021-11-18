Katrina Lake Sells 33,368 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $1,073,126.86.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $1,111,221.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,079,464.88.

On Friday, September 17th, Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,144,512.98.

SFIX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 141,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,696. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -302.17 and a beta of 1.81. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 36,028 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth approximately $971,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 70.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 50,562 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 52.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

