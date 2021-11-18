K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.52 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNT. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.21.

Shares of KNT opened at C$8.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.80.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.