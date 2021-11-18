Jurgen Timperman Sells 33,036 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

