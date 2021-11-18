Jurgen Timperman Sells 33,036 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CARR stock opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
