Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Purchases £29,857.80 in Stock

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes acquired 28,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,857.80 ($39,009.41).

On Friday, November 12th, Nicholas Moakes bought 14,252 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £14,964.60 ($19,551.35).

On Wednesday, October 13th, Nicholas Moakes bought 1,422 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £1,436.22 ($1,876.43).

LON:JEFI opened at GBX 104.58 ($1.37) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.64. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

