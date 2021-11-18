JulSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.48 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $22.11 million and $4.48 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00068741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00090594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,138.66 or 0.99926508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.53 or 0.06965338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,540 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

