Juggernaut (JGN) Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001354 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $30.93 million and $2.18 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00217239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00084311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

