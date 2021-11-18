JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMV. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in IMV by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in IMV by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of IMV from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

NASDAQ IMV opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. IMV Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.60.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). IMV had a negative net margin of 14,569.68% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that IMV Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

