JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY)

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InPost has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Get InPost alerts:

INPOY stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,829. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15. InPost has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.