JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cheuvreux raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of HPGLY opened at $123.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.06. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $137.70.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.