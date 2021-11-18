JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Stake in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATER shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aterian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $489,102.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATER stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Aterian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $205.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.73.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

