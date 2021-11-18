JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 576.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.59. The company had a trading volume of 182,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,255. The company has a market cap of $480.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $113.56 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.43 and its 200 day moving average is $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.