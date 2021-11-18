JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 65 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $173.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.83. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

