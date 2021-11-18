JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 14,188 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 113.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Teekay were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the second quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Teekay by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teekay by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 239,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Teekay during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

NYSE TK opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.88 million, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Separately, TheStreet cut Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Teekay

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.