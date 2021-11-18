JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000.

NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $49.13 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46.

