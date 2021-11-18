JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. JOYY updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:YY traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,922. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. JOYY has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on YY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

