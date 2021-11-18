Jollibee Foods Co. (JBFCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on December 29th

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1362 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

JBFCY opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. Jollibee Foods has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corp. is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. The company operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

