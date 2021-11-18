Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives $2,800.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,800.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.11. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $59.31 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

