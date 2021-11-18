John D. Erickson Sells 9,500 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OTTR stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.45. 153,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,655. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 41.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 22.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

