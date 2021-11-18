Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.01. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 5,215 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC grew its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned 6.25% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.