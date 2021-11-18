Jesse Anderson Corley Acquires 8,150 Shares of RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $101,712.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RXST traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,539. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 20.31. RxSight Inc has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $19.67.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($2.56). The company had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RxSight Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,679,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,403,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,431,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,566,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

