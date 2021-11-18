Jennifer Wong Sells 11,908 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.25, for a total transaction of C$610,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$770,390.

Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Wong sold 8,300 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total transaction of C$410,850.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total transaction of C$990,000.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total transaction of C$288,550.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Jennifer Wong sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$500,000.00.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$51.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.74. Aritzia Inc. has a 12-month low of C$22.72 and a 12-month high of C$53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.50.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

