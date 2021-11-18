Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Hershey Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hershey in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

NYSE HSY opened at $179.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. Hershey has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $182.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hershey by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Hershey by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 71,517 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

