Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will earn ($2.16) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.41) EPS.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $8,251,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $6,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

