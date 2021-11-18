Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Portillos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTLO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portillos has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of Portillos stock opened at $54.22 on Monday. Portillos has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

