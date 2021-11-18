Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Univar Solutions Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Univar Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

NYSE UNVR opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $557,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 462,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 380.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 244,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

