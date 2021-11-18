Jeff Baker Buys 20,000 Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 138.60 on Thursday. Rivian has a 52 week low of 95.20 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

