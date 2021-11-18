Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.05.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $87,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $155,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 118.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 6,602.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.