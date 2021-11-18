Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “
Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.05.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $87,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $155,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 118.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 6,602.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
